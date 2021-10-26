5 things you didn’t know about Mako from Japan, the princess who ditched everything for a commoner!

While in the Netherlands the Prime Minister announced a few days ago that the heir to the throne can now marry a person of the same sex without having to give up his royal titles, in Japan it is another matter. With her marriage to a commoner, lawyer Kei Komuro, Princess Mako was forced on October 26 to renounce belonging to the family (1) Imperial Japanese.

She gives up being a princess for love

Four years after their engagement, she made it through despite the obstacles. Due to the financial problems of Kei’s mother in the land of the rising sun, many opposed this union (2), on the pretext that it tarnishes the reputation of the members of the imperial family, who must be irreproachable. The Covid-19 pandemic did not help the timing of these nuptials either …

And finally, silently, Mako slipped the ring on her college sweetheart, which she met 10 years ago at the International Christian University of Tokyo (3), as reported The Asahi Shimbun. Their marriage certificate was accepted (4) by a local government office, after they filed a statement with the town hall and had it validated by two witnesses and an official seal.





Bye bye Tokyo, hello New York!

The future for the bride and groom is now being played out in New York, where they fly to a “exile” voluntary and where the groom already exercises (5), after having dropped out of the bar after studying law there. This Tuesday, the princess left the residence of the Akasaka estate in the Imperial Palace complex in Tokyo where she lived with her parents, Crown Prince Fumihito of Akishino and Princess Kiko, her sister Princess Kako and her little one. brother Prince Hisahito. She was carrying a bouquet of tulips in her hand when she was saying goodbye, and respectfully greeted the photographers in attendance.

