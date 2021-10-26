52,000 registered on the platform one week before the start of the operation

A week before the launch of the Tobacco Free Month, which starts on November 1, 52,000 volunteers were registered on the Public Health France website to participate in the operation.

One week before the launch of the Tobacco Free Month, scheduled for November 1, 52,000 people were registered on the platform to participate in the sixth edition of the operation, indicates Public Health France in a press release Tuesday, October 26. In 2020, 125,000 people had participated and the operation has already brought together 900 000 volunteers since its first edition in 2016.

For 30 days, these participants will be able to benefit from personalized support and have a smoking cessation assistance interview according to their expectations because “Help from a health professional increases the chances of successful weaning by 70%”, explains Public Health France. This period of one month is important because, if it is reached, “it multiplies by five the chances of quitting smoking permanently”, says Public Health France. Beyond that, withdrawal symptoms are greatly reduced.





According to the health organization, the effects of this operation “now essential” “go well beyond” the simple number of registrants. Indeed, between 2016 and 2019, “nearly 1.8 million quit attempts attributable to Tobacco Free Month” have been counted. This is more than double the number of online registrations. “These data attest to the existence of a real collective drive to quit smoking together for 30 days”, provides Public Health France. The organism also recalls that around one million people used treatments to quit smoking in 2020, which is three times more than three years ago. These treatments have also been reimbursed by Health Insurance since 2019.