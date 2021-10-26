78% of parents pay their teens to help with household chores, study finds

Many parents give their children pocket money to help with household chores. Some also financially reward good grades or good behavior

All work merits salary. Whether in the professional or personal context. In many families, paying children to help with housework, work to get good grades, or behave properly is becoming commonplace.

On average 5 euros for the dishes

In 78% of households, adolescents are paid to perform household chores. According to a study conducted by Pixpay * for 20 Minutes, parents pay an average of 5 euros for dishes, lawn or storage. The amount is almost similar, 6 euros, when it comes to rewarding good behavior. But only 12% of parents reward it financially.

They are even less numerous when it comes to school goals (10%). But, the amounts are higher: on average 18 euros are paid for homework done or a good grade. And they are even higher when it comes to the end of study exam such as the patent where the student receives 40 euros and the bac where he receives 65 euros.





Understand the issues

“It is not advisable to set up this system of remuneration for assignment before the child enters 6th year. And it should not be offered for just any mission. Certain tasks are part of collective life and must be carried out on a voluntary basis, such as tidying up his room, putting the table down, clearing… The adolescent must not have the impression that everything is a source of remuneration, that everything is owed to him ” , explains psychologist Laurence Peltier at 20 minutes.

She also advocates not rewarding good grades too regularly. According to her, the teenager must understand the stakes of a good education. Conversely, offering a little money to his offspring for big tests “marks the end of a school period”.

* Study carried out from April 20 to July 19, 2021 on users of the Pixpay application concerning 5,671 missions planned in the application by parents and carried out by their teenagers for remuneration.