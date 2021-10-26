80 GB for less than 10 euros, it will soon no longer be possible to enjoy it

There is no shortage of data with these new Very B & You offers. Whether it is to watch series on your mobile, play online games or use high-dose GPS, it is better to have a comfortable package. This is what Bouygues Telecom offers at an unbeatable price.

Until October 27, Bouygues Telecom offers a series of B & You packages at exceptional prices, for anyone wishing to have as much data as possible

without restricting itself. When you know that 1 hour of Netflix content in standard quality requires 1 GB (3 GB in high definition) and that 1 hour of Fornite requires 80 MB, it is better to plan large.

The 3 packages offered by Bouygues Telecom respond perfectly to this problem and above all display more than attractive prices:

>> 80 GB at € 9.99





>> 100 GB at € 11.99

>> 200 GB at € 14.99

All these packages are without obligation, you will therefore be able to cancel at any time if you change your mind. And if your needs change, you can adapt the volume of data that you can consume.

Another undeniable asset, the quality of Bouygues Telecom’s network, with almost total coverage over the entire French territory. You will not encounter any connection problems even in high traffic areas with high traffic.

If you opt for the 80GB package, which offers the best value for money among the 3 available offers, you will have 15GB usable in Europe and the overseas departments. Calls and SMS / MMS are unlimited in mainland France.

Some very significant bonuses accompany these offers. Indeed, 4 services are offered for 1 month:

Onoff : a 2 nd mobile number so as not to have to communicate your personal number. Great for classifieds or online shopping.

: a 2 mobile number so as not to have to communicate your personal number. Great for classifieds or online shopping. tv, live tv : more than 70 unrestricted TV channels from your mobile

: more than 70 unrestricted TV channels from your mobile Press bouquet cafeyn : more than 1000 newspaper and magazine titles in unlimited

: more than 1000 newspaper and magazine titles in unlimited Norton : you can protect up to 5 pieces of equipment in your home with the famous security suite.

See the offer

A few clicks are all it takes to validate your subscription online and you will receive your new SIM card in the days following. You can of course keep your number, Bouygues Telecom takes care of everything.

This article is a publication sponsored by Bouygues Telecom.