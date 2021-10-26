A 5G Free Mobile subscriber finally passes the gigabit / s bar, a new speed record

The 5G of Free Mobile passes for the first time the milestone of gigabit in average speed.

At a time when its uses are still at the stage of reflection for the general public, 5G is being deployed everywhere in the territory. At the same time, its speeds tend to increase even if it will be necessary to wait for a core network worthy of the name in 2023 to benefit from real gain and ultra-low latency.

After some Orange and SFR customers, it’s up to a Free Mobile subscriber to pass the gigabit milestone on the operator’s network. Flashed at 1068.39 Mbits / s in average downward speed in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, it thus beats the previous record established on October 12 in Cannes (977.67 Mbits / s). To achieve this feat armed with its Asus (Snapdragon insiders), the subscriber took advantage of the aggregation of four 4G frequency bands and the 3.5 GHz band, but also 256 QAM modulation.





These flow measurements come from the users of the RNC Mobile application which you can download from the Play Store. This record should however be broken in the long term since Free announced that its 5G speeds could reach 3 times those of 4G.

As a reminder, Univers Freebox offers you the "records" section. This allows you to discover the best speeds achieved by users of the RNC Mobile application, throughout France. You can also find the records in each department or region. Each time, you are shown the descending flow and amounts of these records, as well as of course the cities in which they were measured.

