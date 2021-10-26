More

    A carbet collapses on a group in Saut-Maripa, killing one and at least 5 injured

    NewsWorld


    This Monday, the collapse of a carbet in Saut-Maripa, on the territory of Saint-Georges, left one dead and five injured, according to a provisional report.

    A tragedy took place this Monday in Saut-Maripa, on the territory of Saint-Georges-de-l’Oyapock. A group of 25 people, who were on their way to Camopi, stopped to spend the night in a carbet in Saut-Maripa. According to initial information gathered by France-Guyane, the carbet collapsed shortly before 6 p.m. on the colony, causing the death of one person, and also leaving at least five injured, including a 25-year-old person and three minors.

    Significant means of aid were dispatched to the place, which is difficult to access. The Dragon 973, the civil security helicopter and the armed forces Puma went in particular to the site. At the time of this writing, the intervention was still ongoing.


    Reached by phone, the president of Aspag, the Rémire-Montjoly kayak club, confirmed to us that none of its members had been affected. The latter could be taken care of by the regional canoe-kayak committee, repatriated and accommodated in a school in Saint-Georges for the night.

    Information to follow on our site.


