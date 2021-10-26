A chasm to be filled in order to hope to limit the warming to + 1.5 ° C

A few days before the COP26 climate conference, the UN finding is clear: commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions should be more than seven times more ambitious in order to hope to limit global warming to +1 , 5 ° C.

Despite new commitments from more than 120 countries registered as of September 30, the gap with what would be necessary to comply with the Paris Agreement aimed at limiting global warming to well below + 2 ° C, if possible to +1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, “remains important”, concludes the report released Tuesday by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

Thus, the new promises “reduce the emission projections for 2030 by 7.5%, while (a decrease of) 30% would be necessary for + 2 ° C and 55% for 1.5 ° C”.

Clearly, “the world would need seven times more ambition to maintain the trajectory” towards a warming limited to + 1.5 ° C, underlined the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a press conference . And four times more to be compatible with + 2 ° C.

But this is far from the case: “We are still heading towards a climate catastrophe”, he insisted, questioning a model based on fossil fuels which he considers as the “death warrant. “economies and our planet.

The first “Nationally Determined Contributions” (NDCs) of some 200 signatories to the Paris Agreement led the planet towards a warming of +3 or 4 ° C.

With the new NDCs filed by 143 countries and the not yet formalized promises of major savings like China for 2030, the world is now heading towards a warming of at least + 2.7 ° C.

In addition to the NDCs, which detail short-term targets, 49 states representing 57% of global emissions have also officially committed to carbon neutrality by mid-century (a majority for 2050, a few for 2060 or 2045). These commitments would make it possible to plan an additional half degree and therefore to arrive at + 2.2 ° C, notes the report.

But the researchers warn of the risks of greatly exceeding these predictions.

– “Imminent danger” –







First, they assume that the commitments will be fulfilled, while a number of previous commitments have still not been met. So, as a group, the G20 countries are not on track to meet their previous NDCs. As for the strategies towards carbon neutrality, they are “ambiguous, vague and not coherent”.

And other signals are worrying. After the 5.4% drop in emissions in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant rebound should be observed in 2021 and States have not taken the opportunity of the recovery plans to accelerate the green transition , with only 17 to 19% of these investments likely to reduce emissions, says the report.

In addition, scientists’ predictions are based on probabilities.

The report estimates that there is a 66% chance of not exceeding + 2.2 ° C. But in this same scenario, there is “more than 15% probability that the warming will exceed + 2.5 ° C by the end of the century and a little less than 5% that it will exceed + 3 ° C”.

“It’s scary, it further emphasizes the need to go as low as possible,” Anne Ohloff, one of the report’s authors, told AFP.

Especially since every fraction of a degree of warming counts, multiplying climatic catastrophes, from heat waves to floods, which already ravage the planet with around + 1.1 ° C since the pre-industrial era.

“The report sets out in more startling terms than ever the blatant paradox between promises and actions,” responded Joanna Depledge of the Cambridge Environment Center.

To hope to respect + 1.5 ° C, “we have eight years to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by almost half: eight years to draw up plans, implement policies and finally achieve these cuts”, UNEP boss Inger Anderson commented in a statement.

Eight years to reduce annual emissions by 28 gigatonnes (measured in CO2 equivalent) by 2030, when current commitments would reduce them only by about four gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to the report. And that CO2 emissions alone are expected to reach 33 gt in 2021.

“The world must wake up to the imminent danger that threatens us as a species,” argued Inger Anderson.