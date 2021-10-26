a Chinese city of four million inhabitants reconfigured

In Beijing, October 26, 2021. CHRISTMAS CELIS / AFP

China, where the virus was discovered at the end of 2019, has almost eradicated the epidemic on its soil since the spring of 2020. But an epidemic resurgence in the north of the country worries in recent days the authorities, who imposed, Tuesday October 26, the confinement of a city of four million inhabitants, Lanzhou, in the northwest.

The pandemic has killed nearly five million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by Agence France-Presse (AFP) from official sources, Monday at 12 noon. The United States is the most bereaved country with more than 735,000 dead, followed by Brazil, which deplores more than 605,000 dead.

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than that officially recorded.

In China, Lanzhou reconfined

All residential areas in the capital of Gansu province will be subject to a “Closed management” with strict movement control, Lanzhou Municipality said on Tuesday. Any exit outside the home will now only be possible for “Essential purchases”, an imperative linked to the epidemic, or “Emergency medical treatment”, specifies a press release from the authorities.

China nationally reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 of local origin on Tuesday. The majority are linked to the movements of a group of contaminated tourists. While the figures may seem paltry compared to those recorded daily in other parts of the world, they are pushing the authorities to redouble their vigilance as China prepares to host the Winter Olympics, from February 4, 2022.

A recent outbreak in Inner Mongolia, in the north of the country, has been responsible for more than 100 cases since last week. The Chinese authorities, which practice a policy of ” zero tolerance “ with regard to the virus, reacted swiftly, imposing restrictions and organizing massive screening campaigns in the affected regions.

The Beijing Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed indefinitely, and tens of thousands of residents have been confined to their homes, including in the capital. As since the start of the epidemic, Chinese officials are relying on an arsenal of radical measures: massive screening, monitoring of movements thanks to mobile applications, compulsory confinements and quarantines, drastic filtering of entries into the territory.





Entry requirements still tightened in Hong Kong

Hong Kong will further tighten entry restrictions, already among the most severe in the world, to align with China in the fight against Covid-19, the territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, announced on Tuesday.

Hong Kong already imposes isolation for fourteen to twenty-one days in hotels intended for new arrivals. This quarantine made it possible to almost completely control the pandemic but it is criticized by the business community, worried about the competitiveness of the city, a major global financial center. Rare exemptions are provided, especially for diplomats or leaders of large companies, who are allowed to isolate themselves at home, or for some Hong Kong residents arriving from mainland China.

“Soon we will be announcing that most of the quarantine exemptions granted to specific groups of visitors from overseas and from the mainland will be canceled.”said Mme Lam without providing details.

The world hasn’t learned lessons from pandemic, report says

A year and a half after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world has still reacted too little and has not learned from its mistakes, warns the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), a global health observer, which denounces in a report published Tuesday at the world health summit in Berlin, the persistent failures of the global response to the pandemic.

“While the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic was defined by a collective failure to take preparedness seriously and act quickly on the basis of science, the second was marked by deep inequalities and leadership failure. understand our interdependence and act accordingly. “

This independent body created by the WHO and the World Bank judges that the pandemic has revealed a world “Unequal, divided and irresponsible”. Of more than six billion doses of vaccine administered worldwide, only 1.4% concerned fully vaccinated inhabitants in poor countries, denounced the director of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala earlier this month. .

“Scientific progress during Covid-19, in particular the speed of vaccine development, gives us cause for pride”, says GPMB co-chair Elhadj As Sy, prefacing the report. “However, we must feel deep shame in the face of multiple tragedies – the hoarding of vaccines, the devastating oxygen shortages in low-income countries, the generation of children deprived of education, the collapse of economies and fragile health systems ”, insisted the Senegalese expert in humanitarian aid.