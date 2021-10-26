a coaching duo formalized to straighten out the SUA!

Zapping Fifteen World XV DE FRANCE: The 2021/2022 calendar

The duo, Sylvain Mirande and David Ortiz, took over from manager Régis Sonnes after his ouster. The two men were made official at the helm of the team until the end of the season. It was the president himself, Jean-François Fonteneau, who validated this reorganization after the victory against Aurillac.

Although two leads leading to Bernard Goutta and Richard Dourthe were studied, the internal solution was preferred by the management and the players. According to Sud-Ouest, no manager will take charge of the team until the end of the season.

The doubts were lifted over the weekend. We spoke with the president, who also had feedback from the players. The only important thing today is that the club remains in PRO D2 at the end of the season. There, we hope that we have rekindled a spark, that the spark will become a fire, and the fire will become a fire. If it goes well, I think we will all continue together. It is our will in any case, but we know where we are starting from. ”



