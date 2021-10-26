a director already has a film in mind for the next 007 (and we are very curious)

Edgar Wright has spoken out about his desire to make the next Bond, arguing that he already has a project ready to present to producers.

If we had obviously already asked the question of Daniel Craig’s successor in the 007 tuxedo in the light of the end of his incarnation of the iconic spy with To die can wait, another question of the same ilk now agitates us, who will make the next Bond? Many big names have declared here and there in the media that they are interested, if not immediately available to carry out the next adventures of the most famous British secret agent.

And if many dream of seeing Nolan stick to it, we recently learned in the podcast Happy Sad Confused that a new cador would be available to take over from Cary Fukunaga, whose Bondian iteration has already garnered more than $ 525 million in global box office revenue (and while Cary is already in the process of resuming a project long abandoned by another great filmmaker).

Did Craig leave too indelible an imprint on the character of Bond?

This mysterious director is none other than Edgar Wright. He has indeed volunteered to accomplish the arduous task of succeeding more than a decade of Bondienne who has not divorced from success, motivating his envy by the patriotic pride he would have in leading the new iteration of the spy sharing British nationality:

“You have to understand that in England a James Bond movie is a bit like being in the final of a soccer world cup. There is so much patriotic pride in Bond. Daniel Craig has left an indelible mark on the franchise that forces me, I think, to take another path. Because I think there is nothing to be gained by continuing in his wake, I think it would probably be worth a try, and … I mean, I have something ready for Bond, and if they ask me, I’ll go talk to them, so I won’t tell […]”

“Hello, Madame Broccoli? Yes, there is another talented director who wants to take a leap”

Edgar Wright has also been very vocal about his preferences, or rather, which ones he wouldn’t like to see in the Bond costume for the future of the franchise.

“Look, I have nothing against Tom Hardy or Michael Fassbender, but when I hear their names agitated, I’m like, ‘Ah, that’s too much like Craig to me.'”





In addition, Wright had offered a curious analogy to say the least to express what the nature of the next Bond should be. For him, Bond is either dark and full-bodied chocolate, or on the contrary milk chocolate, much sweeter. And the nature of the character would have him alternate between his strong, dark character (which Craig would have embodied) and his more mischievous side, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig. In any case, Edgar Wright will therefore be ready to receive a phone call from Barbara Broccoli and her producer associates.

Anya Taylor-Joy future James Bond girl?

From our side, it is obviously a big yes. Wright had had a mixed experience with blockbusters when he retired from the production ofAnt-Man (still being credited in the feature film), but he never stopped proposing very creative projects such as Scott pilgrimm, Baby Driver or the Cornetto Trilogy (what is commonly called the association of Shaund of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The Last Pub before the end of the world).

Most recently, he confirmed his Olympic form and prolific character during the Sparks Brothers group documentary, and should manage to thrill more than one viewer with his foray into the horrific and fantasy thriller. Last Night in Soho. We therefore wish him to win the Moon and to be the lucky winner of the gigantic battle royale which promises to take control of the next Bond.