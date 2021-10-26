A fixed gaming PC for 624 €, it’s finally possible!

E.Leclerc is currently offering a nice reduction on this desktop PC that will allow you to play without breaking the bank! Indeed, with the refund offer, it will be possible to lower the price below the € 630 mark! In addition, you get a configuration that wants to be nervous and that will allow you to enjoy your games!

Its configuration includes an SSD, a processor from AMD and a graphics card from Nvidia from the GeForce range! This gives a PC that will be able to play Fortnite, Hearthstone, or even WoW Classic and which can in the future evolve to run much more greedy games. Everything is available for less than € 630 at E.Leclerc.

Price displayed: € 699

Price with reimbursement offer (ODR): 624 €

Buy the HP Pavilion Gaming PC for € 624 at E.Leclerc

In the current situation, we can say that it is particularly difficult to equip yourself from a hardware point of view. Indeed, with the current shortage affecting PC components, it is necessary to have to plan for an additional budget extension if you want to get your hands on a graphics card.

So if you want to get started in PC gaming, it may be necessary to take your troubles patiently. However, E.Leclerc currently offers a PC already mounted with a graphics card from Nvidia in its configuration. All at a competitive price.





We thus find an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR5 video memory available. So, yes, you won’t be able to run Cyberpunk 2077 full blast. However, To play WoW Classic, Diablo II Resurrected, or even Minecraft, this is THE PC for you!

The HP Pavilion Desktop TG01-1775nf: an accessible gaming PC

This stationary PC carries with it an AMD Ryzen 5 4600G processor which can go up to 4.2 Ghz with its 6 cores. With this, we find a RAM of 16GB DDR4 clocked at 3200 MHz, and this, on a single bar. As for storage, we have an M.2 NVMe type SSD with 512GB of memory.

And, from a graphical point of view, we find the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with its 4GB of dedicated video memory.. This means that, in a synthetic way, we are in front of a fixed PC which wants to be fast, efficient and which will still be able to run most of the games of the moment, but with compromises in terms of graphics.

To note : it is also possible to add SSD memory. Indeed, the case and the configuration allow you to add an additional SSD which would allow you to save storage space. That’s why we recommend this SSD.

Buy the Crucial 2TB SSD for 187 € at Amazon