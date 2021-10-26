a frankly disappointing autonomy, the competition is much better

Google has just announced its two new flagships, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. These bring huge changes compared to previous smartphones from the American manufacturer, but still disappoint on certain points, including autonomy.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have a lot of arguments to convince, including interesting features made possible by the use of the Tensor chip or even impressive photo performance, but Google didn’t just improve every aspect of previous models.

Indeed, according to the first tests of Tom’s Guide, the autonomy of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is below what one would expect from smartphones, which rank far behind the competition. However, we could hope for a lot of autonomy thanks to the optimization of Google and the use of a more energy efficient Tensor chip, but it is not.





The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro disappoint in terms of autonomy

According to the tests of Tom’s Guide, the Pixel 6 and its battery of 4614 mAh only managed to last 8:13 with an adaptive screen refresh (which oscillates between 60 Hz and 90 Hz depending on the content displayed), far behind the iPhone 13 Pro Max or the OnePlus 9 Pro which respectively held 12:16 and 12:48. It even does worse than the iPhone 13 mini and its 8 hours and 41 minutes.

For its part, the Pixel 6 Pro does not do any better, since it runs out of steam after only 7 hours and 53 minutes. However, although its screen is a little larger, it offers a larger 5000 mAh battery as well as an LTPO panel, which is particularly energy efficient. Indeed, LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide thin-film transistor) technology allows it to dynamically vary its screen refresh rate between 10 Hz and 120 Hz, and promises energy savings of around 15%. We therefore expected a better score on the Pro model.

According to our own tests, we had indeed found that smartphones were not among the best, but thatthey weren’t that much at the pickup either. However, we found that the autonomy of the Pixel 6 dropped in game, but that the two smartphones still offered a little more than a day of autonomy.

Tom’s Guide suspects the culprit is the old Samsung-designed Exynos 5123 5G modem, which the Korean manufacturer was using on its Galaxy S20s last year. Indeed, it would not be as energy efficient as newer models, which would lead to a sharp decrease in range when using 5G. Like some of its competitors in the past, Google could perhaps deploy an update to correct the autonomy concerns of its devices.

Source: Tom’s Guide