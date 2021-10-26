https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211026/une-lampe-qui-tue-le-coronavirus-dans-les-cellules-humaines-cest-possible-selon-une-etude-1052323759.html

A lamp that kills the coronavirus in human cells? It’s possible, according to a study

2021-10-26T07: 20 + 0200

Experiments with light-emitting diode (LED) wavelengths have led US scientists and engineers to develop a device that is capable of killing the coronavirus using light, not only on the surfaces of objects, but also in human cells. The article on this study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.A team of researchers from Kansas City, Durham and Utah State University identified a range of wavelengths of a certain density. safe for humans who kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus, whether inside or outside a living cell How the wavelength was chosen In order to establish whether the light Whether used in the lamp may or may not pose a danger to human cells, the scientists created three-dimensional cell models from donor cells from the bronchi and trachea of ​​the same person. These models, covered with three to four layers epithelial cells to perform the function of the skin, were exposed to light at wavelengths of 385, 405 and 425 nanometers. The length of 385 nanometers resulted in a 50% reduction in the viability of epithelial cells, waves with a length of 405 nanometers caused a 25% reduction in their viability, while the wavelength of 425 nanometers, which is almost entirely in the visible part of the spectrum, caused no tissue damage. To confirm their results, the researchers tested the effect of 425 nanometer blue light on Vero E6 cells, which are commonly used to assess the cytotoxic properties of potential agents against SARS-CoV-2. They found that even low doses of this light were sufficient to reduce the impact of the virus, and that higher doses provided a 99.9% reduction in infection, with no apparent negative impact on the viability of non-infected cells. The Abilities of Ultraviolet Light Ultraviolet light is widely used in hospitals to sterilize parts and instruments. Researchers in this study previously argued that ultraviolet light was also effective in inactivating coronaviruses that are found on the surface of objects in aerosol or liquid phase. When virus RNA is absorbed by UV photons, pyrimidine dimers are formed, preventing further replication.Use on humans However, UV light at high radiation doses can damage mammalian genomes by causing mutations and by disrupting DNA. For this reason, the potential use of UV light as a therapeutic medium is limited.For this, light therapy, based on the use of visible spectrum or near infrared light, which is less effective than ultraviolet light , is often used to inactivate RNA and DNA viruses.

