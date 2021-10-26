A loss of 150 million euros for OL Group, a “first” for five years

A shortfall of 150 million euros resulting in a historic loss: the bill for the pandemic is heavy for OL Groupe, the listed holding company covering Olympique Lyonnais, which must shift its growth objectives because of the Covid-19 .

With revenues down 35% to 177.4 million euros, the company chaired by Jean-Michel Aulas shows a net loss of 107 million euros over the 2020-2021 fiscal year ended in June, according to the results published this Tuesday. A deficit almost tripled compared to that of the previous year, already affected by the health crisis.

Ticket sales down 94%

Above all, the gross operating income (EBITDA) is negative, at 33.9 million euros, “strongly impacted” by the effects of the pandemic: the closed-door matches last season and the lack of activities. events (concerts, seminars, etc.) weighed on ticket sales (-94% over one year), according to OL Groupe.

This operating loss is “a first” since OL Groupe has had the formidable tool that has diversified and boosted revenues since 2016, from the sports and events arena, said Thierry Sauvage, Chief Executive Officer, during a conference of press Tuesday.





“We had a very good dynamic before the Covid, we were really on our way to beat all the records before the epidemic”, underlined the leader. The group had raised its growth forecasts in February 2020, a month before the first confinement in France.

The non-qualification for the Champions League pointed out

The shortfall linked to the “direct and indirect” effects of the pandemic includes the failure of Mediapro (Ligue 1 TV rights) in the fall of 2020 and OL’s non-participation in the lucrative Champions League during the season. last. The club had not qualified at the end of the 2019-2020 championship, which was prematurely interrupted by confinement.

OL Groupe believes in the “resilience” of its economic model and, “with the return of the public”, in its chances of “starting again as we had imagined before the Covid”, affirmed Thierry Sauvage. “This seems to be off to a good start for the moment, both in terms of ticketing, subscriptions, seminars that have resumed, partnerships,” added the manager. Without saying, however, whether the results will return to the green in the current financial year.

Financial recovery includes qualifying for the Champions League at the end of the season. OL are currently 9th in Ligue 1, three points off the podium, and leading their group in the Europa League.