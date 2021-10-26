A MagSafe battery-dock by Anker

Anker takes advantage of the arrival of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro to unveil its new collection of MagSafe accessories. This year, there is a very well thought out product!

Anker has just unveiled its new collection of accessories for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. Among the new accessories, there are many MagSafe compatible products.

A battery-dock, great idea!

When Apple marketed its MagSafe external battery, it is clear that Anker was already doing better at the time with the PowerCore Magnetic 5K. For the release of the iPhone 13, Anker unveiled new accessories in a collection called MagCho. The most interesting, in our opinion, comes down to the Anker MagGo battery holder, MagSafe compatible. This compatibility allows you to enjoy the fast charge without if from Apple (7.5W) as well as the same capacity of 5000mAh as the old model. Where this accessory changes is its fold-out stand that can carry your iPhone 13 while charging.





Better yet, the Convertible Battery Dock is a great idea. This can be very useful: the battery charges at the same time as your iPhone, you just have to clip the whole thing in the evening when you go to bed. We also appreciate the different colors, blue, green, gray and pink, offered which change from the traditional black color.

For charging at home, Anker also offers a simple MagSafe charging station. The spherical design houses a standard 7.5W magnetic coil on one side, with a series of additional ports on the other. You will have a pair of USB-C ports as well as two USB-A sockets and three AC sockets, a very complete setup.

For now, these accessories have been announced in the United States, but it should not be long in Europe. We will update the article with prices and availability.