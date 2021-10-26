A Netflix festival? Distributors react quickly

It has been years since Netflix, the SVOD service, has crossed the Atlantic to establish itself here. Ambitious, the platform has important cinematographic ambitions, and would like for example to present its productions in Cannes. But independent distributors are worried.

According to French Film, whose comments are reported by Les Numériques, Netflix reportedly plans to host a festival from December 7 to 14 and to broadcast a number of films in a selection of MK2 and Utopia rooms, and some other venues in the Saint-Etienne and Lyon region. The site thus evokes The Power of the Dog, by Jane Campion, The Hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, or even Cosmic Denial by Adam McKay.

Upon hearing the news, which has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, three independent unions immediately made known their dissatisfaction : the Syndicate of Independent Distributors (SDI), the Reunited European Independent Distributors (DIRE), and the Association of Independent Cinema for its Broadcasting (ACID). For SDI, these productions cannot be qualified as cinema films because “they will never be released in theaters but are meant to be seen by viewers” and that this festival would only serve to get people out of theaters, and to block the screening of films that have difficulty existing. “Do you realize that a short-term attraction of your spectators is a medium-term suicide for our respective professions?”, can we also read.





In its press release, ACID adds, by targeting both the festival and the venues that would agree to participate. The union castigates the superficiality of Netflix which, even by hiring filmmakers, cannot claim to make films. Still according to ACID, what will be presented will be just one more product in an ocean of content who “offers indifferently ad nauseam reality TV shows, series, reports, in an implacable logic of saturation (…)”. On their side, theaters are accused of showing cynicism, by giving up the artistic aspect to promote mass consumption. Obviously, the conflict between SVOD platforms and the film industry will continue for some time.

Via: French Film / Digital