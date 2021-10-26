a new eruption of Etna causes a rain of black stones in Sicily

For the time being, the phenomenon does not seem dangerous for the local population and the island’s airport has been able to continue its activities. But the images are particularly impressive.

The images are once again extremely spectacular. For several hours now, Sicily has been the scene of a new eruption of Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in Europe, which spat out imposing clouds of black smoke during a pyroclastic eruption, report it Corriere della will be. According to the Italian daily, this is the most important and powerful phenomenon of recent months. Some lava flows have also been observed.

Also called “fiery cloud”, the phenomenon of pyroclastic eruption is a mixture of volcanic gases, water vapor and solid particles which boil at several hundred degrees and which eventually escape from the crater. The latter cause a deposit of black residues, composed of stones called lapilli, for several kilometers around. The Italian media evoke dozens of municipalities affected by these fallouts.

“It is not directly dangerous for the population through volcanic events such as lava flows, fallout etc. But it has a tedious impact on the environment, on people’s lives”, emphasizes to TF1 Patrick Allard, President of the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth’s Interior (IAVCEI).

Black rain

On social networks, many images of the eruption were posted including a time-lapse video showing the size of the cloud that escaped from the crater.





The fallout of the tailings was also widely documented by Sicilian inhabitants, finally accustomed to such black rains.

For the time being, the imposing cloud has not affected the operation of Catania airport due to a wind which pushes the ashes towards the north of the island. On the other hand, this phenomenon is set to recur in the coming months, confirms the vulcanologist Marco Viccaro, still with the transalpine media.

“These kind of eruptive sequences have a long duration. The frequency of the eruptive episodes can change depending on the recharge rates of the magma in the deep parts of the volcano, but they still take time, even on the order of years, to s. ‘completely exhausted,’ he predicts.

Strong volcanic activity in Europe

Already last February, Etna had experienced a spectacular eruption causing a rain of small volcanic stones and ash on the city of Catania. The subsidence of part of the south-eastern crater of the famous volcano had at the same time caused an overflow and a slide of lava along the western wall.

In recent weeks, the Spanish Canary Island has been hit by exceptional volcanic activity with the eruption for more than a month of Cumbre Vieja which has caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of locals, so that the event caused neither death nor injury.