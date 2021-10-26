A new tool to compare SCPIs

Deemed “complex and difficult to read for the general public” by the French Association of Real Estate Investment Companies (Aspim), the current performance indicator for real estate investment companies (SCPI) is in the process of being replaced.



A new tool to compare SCPI / iStock-pixeldigits

TDVM versus TD

The current tool for comparing the performance of SCPIs is called the “market value payout rate” (TDVM). Aspim, which is the body representing the managers of unlisted funds, proposes to replace it with the “distribution rate” (TD).

If the name is simplified, the benchmark is above all intended to be “simpler and more readable”. Because the “vagueness” of the information provided is not only criticized by the general public, but also by the management companies themselves. The latter have pointed out for several years already, the flaws of the “technique of annualized return” specific to TDVM.

Aspim has therefore indicated that it wishes to review the methods of calculating and publishing the financial data of civil real estate investment companies. The Aspim press release thus indicates that “the distribution rate on the market value of the SCPI is the division of the gross dividend before withholding tax paid for year n (…) by the purchaser’s share price average of year n. ”…





Clearly, while the profitability is currently estimated (with the TDVM) on the dividend paid for a full year, compared to the price of the subscribed share, the TD will be calculated by dividing the dividends received during the year, by the price of the share on January 1. This leads to the disappearance, in the name of the tool of the notion of “average value” since it is the share value on January 1 which will prevail in the TD.

Concretely, what changes?

By no longer taking into account only the average value of the share over the year, the TD allows the saver to benefit from performance information in real time, and more detailed. It will in fact integrate not only the return on the share, but also the upward and downward trend in its value.

This new indicator could therefore benefit funds specializing in stone-paper, whose portfolio value is increasing. In addition, some management companies could, thanks to this new indicator, be required not to increase the distribution of their dividends if they decide to increase the price on the part of the SCPI.

Finally, Aspim also aims to standardize the communication of returns from SCPIs invested internationally. Indeed, for the time being, international SCPIs take foreign taxation into account in their calculations. They then reason in “gross rate”, whereas “European” SCPIs most often exclude the fiscal parameter, on the grounds that they pay directly in the country concerned the tax on the rents collected. They therefore announce net foreign tax rates.

This practice could end in 2022, as European SCPIs have an interest in communicating on gross rates, in particular in order to move up in the new comparative classifications of SCPI returns.