a physical detail of the candidate calls out to Internet users

Over the episodes of Don’t forget the lyrics, Margaux has become one of the essential figures of the famous show, broadcast on France 2. And last April, the artist participated in a new edition of the musical program. The goal ? Face all the Maestros and try to stand out. The young woman had even been elected captain of her talent team. As usual, Nagui had been very talkative with the candidates of Don’t forget the lyrics. “The 18 biggest Maestros compete in teams of three. For the moment it’s a match between Jérémy’s team and Margaux’s team. And in this first test, they did not know before choosing the songs… ”, he had also started the show.

But unfortunately, a slight setback had disturbed the star host. Indeed, a small voice had risen as the latter spoke in front of the camera. Margaux was talking with her little comrades. And this behavior had greatly displeased. “You just have to speak while I also speak Margaux if you are bored”, he had launched. “Pardon, sorry”, for her part, replied. Fortunately, Nagui does not hold a grudge.





On this Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Margaux has once again joined the rest of the great Maestros of the program Don’t forget the lyrics, broadcast on France 2, to measure her unbeatable talent for several seasons now. To the delight of Nagui and the viewers, the (…)

