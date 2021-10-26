a selection pushes to enlist Mohamed-Ali Cho

Zapping Foot National Top 10: Ligue 1 top scorers in activity

Mohamed-Ali Cho is coveted. Launched into the deep end last season by Stéphane Moulin and then become the holder under the tutelage of Gérald Baticle this year, the young Angers striker does not leave indifferent outside Maine-et-Loire. If the next summer transfer window should be lively for the 17-year-old, the next few weeks should be just as lively. According to the information from L’Equipe this Tuesday morning, a selection actually made the eyes soft to the one who became international Espoirs in September.

Already author of three assists in four matches in the blue jersey, Mohamed-Ali Cho would indeed be courted by Morocco. Atlas Lions coach Vahid Halilhodzic has been discussing for several weeks with the player’s entourage. For his part, the Angevin would have done absolutely nothing in his mind. Selectable via part of his family from Morocco, the center forward would not have made any decision. The next few weeks should therefore be decisive for the rest of the young striker.



