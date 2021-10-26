A shortfall of 150 million euros for OL Groupe, “impacted” by the Covid-19

A shortfall of 150 million euros resulting in a historic loss: the bill for the Covid-19 pandemic is heavy for OL Groupe, the listed holding company covering Olympique Lyonnais, which must shift its growth objectives.
With revenues down 35% to € 177.4 million, the company chaired by Jean-Michel Aulas shows a net loss of € 107 million over the 2020-2021 financial year ended in June, according to the results published on Tuesday. .
A deficit almost tripled compared to that of the previous year, already affected by the health crisis. Above all, gross operating income (EBITDA) is negative, at € 33.9 million, “Strongly impacted” by the effects of the pandemic: the closed-door matches last season and the lack of event activities (concerts, seminars, etc.) weighed on the ticket office (-94% over one year), according to OL Groupe.
“A first” since the provision of Groupama Stadium
This operating loss is ” a first “ since OL Groupe has had the Groupama Stadium sports and events venue, which has diversified and boosted revenues since 2016, noted Thierry Sauvage, CEO, during a press conference on Tuesday.
“We had a very good dynamic before the Covid, we really set out to beat all the records before the epidemic”, underlined the leader. The group had raised its growth forecasts in February 2020, a month before the first confinement in France.
Twenty months later, OL Groupe still expects a turnover of 400-420 M € and an EBITDA of more than 100 M €, but with a horizon delayed by one year, i.e. at the end of the financial year 2024- 2025.
The loss of earnings linked to the effects “Direct and indirect” of the pandemic includes the failure of Mediapro (Ligue 1 TV rights) in the fall of 2020 and OL’s non-participation in the lucrative Champions League last season.