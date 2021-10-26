a sports star supports Benzema for the Golden Ball!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

After the players, coaches, managers, it is the turn of a sports star to support Karim Benzema (33), in the quest for the 2021 Golden Ball.

On Twitter, Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal wrote: “My admiration as a player, for sporting commitment and professionalism at his age. Good luck and all my support for the 2021 Golden Ball.”

Nadal being a big fan of Merengue, this support for KB9 appears as logical as it is prestigious. Votes for the Ballon d’Or have been closed since last Sunday and the final result will be known on November 29. Karim Benzema is in particular in competition with Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi or Jorginho for the most prestigious of football trophies.

Nadal supports Benzema

Mi admiración como jugador, el Compromise con el deporte y profesionalidad a su edad. Suerte y mi apoyo para el balón de oro de 2021 @Benzema #balondeorobenzema #balondor #balondeoro

– Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 26, 2021