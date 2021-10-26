More

    a supporter comes onto the lawn to go see Messi

    Sports


    It is not an invasion of the field, but given the multiple events observed since the start of the season in Ligue 1, it is a fact of the match which the elite would have gone well.

    This Sunday evening, during the Classic between Marseille and Paris SG, the match had to be stopped for a few moments, after the arrival of a supporter on the lawn.

    The latter notably chased Lionel Messi who, with a bullet in his foot, was orchestrating a Parisian attack. After reaching the Argentinian, and trying to converse with him, the individual was arrested by the security service and evacuated from the field.

    But this fact of the match does not risk settling the affairs of Olympique de Marseille with the disciplinary committee. No more than the many jets of projectiles descended from the stands.


