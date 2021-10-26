Abandoned by their mother, 3 children lived with the corpse of their 9-year-old brother

Houston Police have found three children, abandoned by their mother, living in an apartment with the decomposing body of their 9-year-old brother present.

It was the eldest, 15, who called for help on Sunday afternoon. When the police arrived there, they discovered the teenager and two other children aged 10 and 7 in a state of malnutrition and showing signs of abuse. In one of the rooms of the apartment, they found the body of their 9-year-old brother in an advanced state of decomposition.

“We believe the parents have not lived in the apartment for several months,” Sheriff Ed Gonzales told local media. The latter said that the children lived in absolutely deplorable conditions. “Our hearts are bleeding for the three of them… I mean, they’re just kids.” (…) It seems that they were taking care of each other, trying to protect themselves. Which is very sad, ”continues the sheriff, before specifying that the three children lived in the presence of their brother’s corpse for months after being abandoned.





The elder would have done his best to take care of others. The police do not know why he waited all this time before notifying the authorities.

The children were taken to hospital, and an investigation was launched for manslaughter and mistreatment. Child protection services were also involved. On Monday morning, Sheriff Gonzales revealed on Twitter that the mother was found as early as Sunday evening. “The mother and her boyfriend were found, questioned and released. Child protection services will help the children. We are continuing our investigation. No prosecution has yet been initiated, ”he notes.