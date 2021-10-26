AC Milan dominate Torino thanks to Giroud and provisionally take the lead in Serie A

Opposite, the Torino monopolized the ball but was too little dangerous, Belotelli wasting a good opportunity by crushing his shot too much, after a nice opening from Linetty (53rd). In the last quarter of an hour, the visitors tried to accelerate. Well launched on the left side, Sanabria failed on Tatarusanu (76th), before Praet, on a deflected shot, found the top of the crossbar of the Romanian goalkeeper (85th).