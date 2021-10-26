AC Milan dominate Torino thanks to Giroud and provisionally take the lead in Serie A

Without shining, AC Milan won, this Tuesday evening, its ninth victory in 10 matches (for a draw) since the start of the season. This success allows him to temporarily steal the throne of leader in Napoli, relegated to three lengths, which will receive Bologna (10th), Thursday, at the end of the 10th day.
In a match poor in chances, the formation of Stefano Pioli owed its salvation to Olivier Giroud. On a corner from Tonali deflected with the head by Krunic, the French striker appeared at the far post, in front of Lukic and Singo, to score with his left foot (14th). Combative, he was replaced by Ibrahimovic at the end of the match (86th).
Opposite, the Torino monopolized the ball but was too little dangerous, Belotelli wasting a good opportunity by crushing his shot too much, after a nice opening from Linetty (53rd). In the last quarter of an hour, the visitors tried to accelerate. Well launched on the left side, Sanabria failed on Tatarusanu (76th), before Praet, on a deflected shot, found the top of the crossbar of the Romanian goalkeeper (85th).
Since the establishment of the 3-point victory in Serie A (1994-1995), Olivier Giroud is only the second AC Milan player to score a goal in his first three home appearances in Serie A, after Mario Balotelli in 2013.