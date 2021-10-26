According to a study 83% of French people remain attached to cash!

This is an article in Le Figaro which reviews the results of the study launched by the Monnaie de Paris and which tells us that 91% of French people say that they often use cash when 70% say they use them “in the past. daily ”, but also that 87% of the people questioned“ declare to use cash in the small traders and 72% in the vending machines ”. In addition, the French still use their cash a lot to make donations.

Finally, 83% of those questioned say they are “worried about the disappearance of species”. A feeling shared by the daily users of this payment method (87%) but also by those who prefer dematerialized payments (73%).





Note also the statement of Marc Schwartz, who is the Chairman and CEO of the Monnaie de Paris, “This study confirms the attachment of the French to cash as a means of payment, despite the development of dematerialized alternatives. The freedom to choose between means of payment remains, more than ever, a pillar of confidence in money. The study also shows that fiat money is perceived not only as practical and easy to use, but as a vector of social bond. Beyond its daily use, cash continues to play a role in our society, for transmission between generations, education, and solidarity ”.

Cash is a democratic issue, but also a fundamental trust in money.

A fully dematerialized currency represents an immense political, social and economic danger.

Charles SANNAT

