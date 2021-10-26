More

    Adeline Blondieau “burned her face” after an accident: in video, she shows the damage

    Funny misadventure for poor Adeline Blondieau. While she was taking care of her garden, located on her property in Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, the actress was the victim of a mishap … and we can say that she was hot to ears ! More fear than harm, but she remains visibly marked by this misstep.

    It’s a catastrophe, she explains in a video shared on her Instagram account, Monday, October 24, 2021. I totally burnt my face. I did gardening all day and I made a beautiful bonfire to be able to burn the dead branches and there is a branch which escaped and which came to burn my face, especially the eyebrows, the eyelashes and a little bit on the front.


    I will scare the children!

    It is fine to have a green thumb, no one is safe from a bad gust of wind. And the error is all the more fatal as Adeline Blondieau is about to go on stage with a funny face. On Wednesday, October 27, the actress will actually join the Atelier des Arts in Marseille to present her children’s show entitled Adeline’s New Tales, at 2 p.m. then at 4 p.m. And it may well surprise more than one, visually speaking. “I will scare the children!“, regrets the former heroine of the series Under the sun, half amused, half panicked.


