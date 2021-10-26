After a heated controversy, Karine Le Marchand renounces a public subsidy to renovate a farmhouse

Karine Le Marchand has been at the heart of a lively controversy since the revelations of Marsactu on its recent real estate project. The host of Love is in the meadow, who recently bought a farmhouse in Aix-en-Provence, has indeed submitted a request to renovate this building as part of a public scheme intended to promote eco-construction.

The facilitator, who was recently appointed “ambassador” of the PACA region for agriculture and eco-responsibility, was to receive a subsidy of 117,460 euros from this same region for this project which was according to her. ” for educational purposes “. In exchange for this grant, she pledged to publish videos on social networks highlighting the work of artisans. His farmhouse was also supposed to accommodate recordings to introduce the public to the techniques of this type of ecological renovation. Refusing to use public funds to renovate a personal building, Karine Le Marchand confided a few days ago to Marsactu than “His production house will have the usufruct of the house for 15 years”. “ Until then, she won’t be mine. I will pay rent when I go (…) I do not charge my house by the region, nor my parquet, nor the work, nor the electricity! “.





But these explanations were not enough to prevent him from finding himself at the heart of a heated controversy. Accused of taking advantage of her status as an ambassador and this subsidy for her personal comfort, the host of M6 ended up backing down. In a video posted on Instagram on Monday, she announced that she was finally giving up that big check. “ Since 2018, there has been an intervention framework in the southern region called “Exemplary building” and which offers to help any eco-responsible house project. You and me, if you live in the southern region, you can claim it but it commits you in return to take a lot of things “, She said, citing the conditions to benefit from this device. ” Since I see that I am being exploited by journalists or political parties, I will give up this request (…), I will manage like a grown-up and I will continue to carry out my little project without the help of the South region and without the blah-blah-blah on the internet. That way everyone is happy ! “

Clara Kolodny