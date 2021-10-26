after Verratti, Mbappé’s turn to be absent for Lille?

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

A new blow for Paris Saint-Germain? After learning that Sergio Ramos was still training away, that Marco Verratti was absent for Lille and Leipzig, PSG has just communicated on a small glitch for Kylian Mbappé: “Kylian Mbappé is the victim of an ENT infection. point will be made in 48 hours “, we can read in the traditional medical point of the club of the capital.

An absence is therefore possible for the reception of the champion of France from Lille this Friday on the occasion of one of the shocks of this 12th day of Ligue 1. PSG also has a revenge to take against Dogues, who had come to seek the three points last year at the Parc des Princes in a decisive encounter in the title race.

The medical point – Following a shock received during the last match, Marco Verratti suffers from the left hip with a deep lesion of the oblique muscles. An unavailability of 4 weeks is expected depending on the evolution. – Kylian Mbappé is the victim of an ENT infection. A point will be made in 48 hours. – The evolution of Sergio Ramos’ recovery program, coordinated by the medical staff, is progressing very well. Continuous resumption with the group may be considered in the course of next week.

– The evolution of the grade 3 lesion of the left quadriceps of Leandro Paredes is satisfactory in accordance with the expectations of the medical staff. The return to competition is expected after the next international break.