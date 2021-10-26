Air Liquide, L’Oral, Michelin, Sika, Technip Energies, Aker Carbon, Segro …

Editor-in-Chief 1459 Follow on Because financial information is consumed like pastries, hot and breakfast time, Anthony Bondain gets up at dawn to serve you the Morning Meeting every morning.

Every morning, before the opening of the European markets, find a selection of recommendations from analysts covering the main markets of the old continent. The list only includes companies that have been subject to a change in notice or course target, or re-tracked. It is likely to be updated during the session. This information helps to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment in a company. Air Liquide: Cowen revalues ​​from 175 to 195 EUR.

Aker Carbon: Berenberg switches from buy to hold aiming at NOK 29.

Epiroc: Berenberg remains to be held with a price target raised from 205 to 215 SEK.

Hollywood Bowl: Berenberg remains for the purchase with a price target raised from 280 to 300 GBp.

Inficon: Stifel remains to be retained with a price target raised from CHF 1,080 to CHF 1,150.

KBC: KBW goes from outperformance to market performance by targeting 80 EUR.

L’Oréal: CFRA revalues ​​from 360 to 400 EUR.

Lumibird: Portzamparc remains a buyer with an objective raised from 19.60 to 23.60 EUR.

Michelin: JP Morgan remains to be overweighted with a target price reduced from 160 to 150 EUR.

Segro: Berenberg is starting buy tracking by targeting 1500 GBp.

Sika; Kepler Cheuvreux is raising his target price from CHF 340 to CHF 345.

Technip Energies: Societe Generale resumes the monitoring to be maintained by targeting EUR 14.60.

Warehouse REIT: Berenberg starts buy tracking by targeting 200 GBp. Zonebourse.com 2021