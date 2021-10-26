Albert of Monaco’s daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi makes big announcement

It’s well known. Helped by their name, the sons and daughters of “de” transcend the boundaries of different professional fields to interfere, particularly in media media such as the arts or fashion. Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, offspring of Albert of Monaco born out of wedlock, is no exception to what is almost a rule for members of the elite. The child of the Prince of the Rock and the American Tamara Jean Rotolo, formerly a waitress on the Côte d’Azur, adds a string to his bow. On Instagram, Sunday, October 24, the singer, and activist at the initiative of the humanitarian fund Jazmin, posted a snapshot of her all smiles from London. In the caption, two evocative hashtags: #Auditions and #Casting. Will she get a role after this trial? In her biography, the young woman now describes herself as an actress, having joined the ranks of an American agency called Apa Agency.





His professional retraining seems to have taken place. A few days earlier, Tuesday, October 19, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi posted two images showing her having her hair done and made up in a dressing room. “The life of an actor for me,” she commented simply, accompanying this announcement of a change of vocation with an emoticon representing a movie clap.

To this sentence, the aspiring actress added two clues: the mention of a film called Chelsea Cowboy, a biopic with Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne in the main roles, as well as a hashtag in the name (…)

