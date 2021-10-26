Alec Baldwin ultimately responsible?

On Thursday, on the set of the western Rust, near Santa-Fe, New Mexico, American actor Alec Baldwin shot a gun believed to be blank loaded and accidentally shot and killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza. On Friday, Alec Baldwin, after being overheard briefly by police, spoke on Twitter, where he said he was “devastated”. “Words fail me to express my amazement and my sadness after the tragic accident which killed Halyna Hutchins”, wrote the comedian, assuring “to cooperate fully with the investigation of the police force. In the immediate future, nobody has been charged or arrested.

An inexperienced gunsmith The investigation to determine the causes of this tragedy is progressing and seems to be directed towards the 24-year-old gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Daughter of gunsmith Thell Reed, she began her career in her father’s footsteps and Rust was her second feature film in this position. Asked by the Voices of the West podcast about her work on her previous film, she said, “I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure I was ready.” The young girl continued: “I also learned a lot of things by watching him (note: his father) work. I found the loading of blank bales super scary, because I didn’t know anything about it. But he taught me how to do it. And I discovered some techniques myself. “

On her previous shoot, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had given an 11-year-old a pistol, without having checked it first. “She was a bit careless with the guns, waving them at times,” a source told LA Times, who had worked with her on Nicolas Cage’s upcoming film, The Old Way. “There were a few times she charged white people in a way we thought was dangerous.”

However, props designer Jeffrey W. Crow, who supervised her work on The Old Way, defended the young gunsmith: “My skepticism towards her at first, as to her inexperience, evaporated after working with her.” After the accident, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed deleted her social media presence. She has not yet been named as a “person of interest” in this investigation.

Alarming signs ignored by production? Just before the tragedy, several members of the film crew of “Rust” had decided to leave the set to protest, “because they felt that the producers were not following the safety instructions.” Witnesses reported that Alec Baldwin’s understudy accidentally fired twice with his gun, before the tragic accident, when the director assured him that the gun was not loaded. “There should have been an investigation into this incident,” reports one of the witnesses to the scene at the LA Times. But since there was no security update, we had no assurance that the incident was not going to happen again. All they wanted was to turn as fast as possible. “

“It’s super dangerous” One of the members of the film crew would have even sent an SMS to the production manager to alert him to the safety conditions: “We are now at three accidental discharges. It’s super dangerous. “ “Although we have not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is down,” the production company said. from the film, Rust Movie Productions LLC, which includes Alec Baldwin. In addition to safety concerns, crew members who resigned also cited other grievances. They said the crew complained to the film’s producers about the delays in some of their paychecks and the production’s refusal to sometimes reserve hotel rooms for them near the film set, requiring an hour’s drive, after a physically demanding day of work, to get back to Albuquerque. Hours before the fatal shooting, the resigning crew members returned to the set to collect their belongings, where they learned that production had hired non-union workers to replace them.