Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: assistant Dave Halls already fired from a shoot after a gun accident

DRAMA – The American press reveals that Dave Halls, the assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the weapon that left one dead and one injured last Thursday, had been fired from a shoot following a similar accident in 2019.

The scenario of the drama becomes clearer. Four days after the fatal shooting which cost the life of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, and seriously injured the director Joel Souza, a preliminary investigation report unveiled on Monday points to the responsibility of two technicians, present on the shooting of the western Rust, New Mexico. First Hannah Gutierrez Reed, a 24-year-old film gunsmith, who had prepared the gun, and placed it on a cart with two other guns. But especially Dave Halls, the experienced assistant director who handed the gun in question to actor Alec Baldwin, assuring him that it was not loaded.

Expelled on the field by the production

Speaking exclusively to CNN, an executive at production company Rocket Soul Studios revealed on Monday that he had fired Dave Halls from filming the film. Freedom’s Path, in 2019, following a similar incident. “Team member sustained minor injuries when weapon was accidentally triggered“, he indicates. “Halls was kicked off the set immediately after the prop shot. The production did not resume filming until Dave left the premises.“, added this source, specifying that the culprit had”expressed a lot of regret and understood the reasons for his dismissal“A written report, recording the facts, was drawn up at the time.

This testimony comes in addition to that of Maggie Goll, a props artist who told NBC News on Sunday that Dave Halls “did not create a safe working environment“, citing in particular the blocking of the emergency exits or the absence of security meetings on a set where they worked together. Dave Halls, him, has still not expressed himself.

No prosecution has yet been initiated in this case where the accidental thesis therefore remains privileged. Across the Atlantic, the drama launched a debate on the safety of teams and the use of weapons on the sets. A petition on the change.org site, calling for a ban on live firearms on filming, had collected more than 24,000 signatures as of Monday.

