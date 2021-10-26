Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: assistant director had already been fired for an accident with a weapon

On the set of Rust, Dave Halls had given Alec Baldwin a supposedly empty weapon that the actor had used to rehearse a scene. A shot accidentally went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Dave Halls was fired from filming Freedom’s Path in 2019 after a team member was slightly injured when a weapon was accidentally fired “, a producer of the film, which has not yet been released, told AFP.

“Halls was kicked off the set immediately after the prop shot. Production did not resume filming until Dave left the scene.”, added this source, specifying that a written report had been carried out at the time.

The police investigation, still ongoing, has not yet clarified the responsibilities of those present on October 21 on the ranch in Santa Fe (New Mexico) during the filming of Rust.

No prosecution has been initiated at this point but attention is focused on those who handled the weapon before the fatal shot, in particular Dave Halls and the chief gunsmith of the shoot, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24.

Specialists emphasize that the role of a gunsmith is to constantly watch over the firearms on set and to check at all stages whether or not they are loaded.

According to The Wrap, a site specializing in entertainment, which quotes sources close to the filming of Rust, the weapon that killed Halyna Hutchins had been used just hours before the fatal shot by members of the team “to pass time” shooting at beer cans.

The very strict rules of the film industry in this area, however, prohibit any presence of live ammunition on a film set, precisely to avoid this type of accident.

Pressed to speak out by AFP on these accusations, the production of “Rust” had not reacted Monday afternoon.

“Cold” weapon?

The investigators were able to clarify the course of events after hearing the various witnesses.

According to early depositions, Alec Baldwin “was sitting on a bench in a church setting, and he was practicing drawing” facing the camera.





Director Joel Souza was looking over the shoulder of the 42-year-old cinematographer, who was shot in the torso on Thursday and was pronounced dead hours later.

Shot in the shoulder, Mr. Souza said he heard what sounded like “sound of a whip, and a big butt” as he stood behind the victim.