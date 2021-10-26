Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: Donald Trump Jr. sells t-shirts mocking the actor

BAD TASTE – The son of the former US president sells t-shirts on his website mocking the drama that left one dead and seriously injured on the set of the movie “Rust”. A way of making fun of Alec Baldwin, a fierce opponent of his father during his tenure.
Some dare everything. Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former US president, surfs the Alec Baldwin affair by editing a series of clothes mocking the drama that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People”, can we read on a series of men’s and women’s t-shirts and sweaters hoodie, sold between $ 27.99 and $ 39.99 on its official website.
The 43-year-old businessman obviously doesn’t need to sell derivatives to build his fortune. For many, this initiative is a way of making fun of the actor, famous for his imitation of Donald Trump in the comedy program “Saturday Night Live”, which won an Emmy Award in 2017.
An old dispute with Donald Trump
Over the years, the two men have regularly slashed through the media. In an interview given in the summer of 2019 to Hollywood Reporter, Alec Baldwin explained that imitating Donald Trump was “agony“and that he looked forward to the Americans”get rid of“by the incumbent president. Words that did not fail to make the person react.
“Alec Baldwin, whose mediocre career was saved by his appalling imitation of me at SNL, now says playing me was agony“, wrote the Republican businessman on Twitter.”Alec, it was agony for those who had to watch you“.
Alec Baldwin, 63, has yet to react to Donald Trump Jr.’s provocation On October 21, the actor killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza, 42. , using a revolver he thought was loaded blank on the set of the western Rust, New Mexico. Investigators are currently focusing on the accidental track.
