Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: the assistant already fired for an accident with a weapon



Actor Alec Baldwin in New York City on June 22, 2021 (AFP / Angela Weiss)

The assistant director who gave Alec Baldwin the weapon responsible for the death of a cinematographer on set last week had already been fired from a previous film for an accident involving a gun, a- we learned Monday from the production company.



On the set of “Rust”, Dave Halls had handed Alec Baldwin a supposedly empty weapon that the actor had used to rehearse a scene. A shot accidentally went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

“Dave Halls was fired from the set of + Freedom’s Path + in 2019 after a crew member sustained minor injuries when a gun was accidentally fired,” a producer of the film told AFP, which has not yet been released.

“Halls was kicked off the set immediately after the prop shot. The production did not resume filming until Dave left the scene,” the source added, adding that a report writing had been done at the time.

The police investigation, still ongoing, has not yet clarified the responsibilities of those present on October 21 on the ranch in Santa Fe (New Mexico) during the filming of “Rust”.

No prosecution has been initiated at this point but attention is focused on those who handled the weapon before the fatal shot, in particular Dave Halls and the chief gunsmith of the shoot, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24.

Specialists emphasize that the role of a gunsmith is to constantly watch over the firearms on set and to check at all stages whether or not they are loaded.

According to The Wrap, a site specializing in entertainment, which cites sources close to the shooting of “Rust”, the weapon which killed Halyna Hutchins had however been used only a few hours before the fatal shot by members of the team “to pass the time “by shooting beer cans.

The very strict rules of the film industry in this area, however, prohibit any presence of live ammunition on a film set, precisely to avoid this type of accident.

Pressed to speak out by AFP on these accusations, the production of “Rust” had not reacted Monday afternoon.

– “Cold” weapon? –



The investigators were able to clarify the course of events after hearing the various witnesses.

According to the first statements, Alec Baldwin “was sitting on a bench in a church setting, and he was practicing drawing” in front of the camera.

Director Joel Souza was looking over the shoulder of the 42-year-old cinematographer, who was shot in the torso on Thursday and was pronounced dead hours later.





Wounded in the shoulder by the shooting, Mr. Souza said he heard what sounded like “the sound of a whip, and a big + pan +” while standing behind the victim.



A vigil for filmmaker Halyna Hutchins in Burbank, Calif. On October 24, 2021 (AFP / DAVID MCNEW)

After the shot, the filmmaker “grabbed the abdomen” and said she could no longer feel her legs, the director said, adding that she had “started to stagger back”.

Assistant director Dave Halls had announced that the weapon was “cold”, that is to say supposed to be empty and therefore harmless in cinema jargon. Joel Souza, however, said “he was not sure” that the weapon had undergone another security check after the team’s lunch break. In any case, a gunshot was fired, an accident that sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

According to investigators, Dave Halls said he did not know that live ammunition was in the weapon.



Security workers outside the entrance to Bonanza Creek ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, October 22, 2021 (AFP / Anne LEBRETON)

It was Hannah Gutierrez Reed, a 24-year-old film gunsmith, who had prepared the gun, and placed it on a cart with two other weapons.

The chief electrician of the shooting, Serge Svetnoy, blasted on Facebook a drama caused by “negligence and lack of professionalism”, considering that she was too young to “be a professional in weapons”.

“To save money, we sometimes hire people who are not fully qualified for a complicated and dangerous job,” he accuses.

Guillaume Delouche, gunsmith for Hollywood for nearly 30 years, said he was “very surprised” that someone of this age and with only two films to his credit, “could be chief gunsmith on a film which must contain a lot of fight scenes with guns “.

The drama revived the debate on the safety of teams and the use of weapons on the sets.

A petition on the change.org site, calling for a ban on live firearms on filming and for better working conditions for crews, had collected nearly 29,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

