Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: the background of the assistant director, fired from a previous shoot, resurfaces

At the heart of the investigation, Dave Halls, who works as an assistant director for the film “Rust”, had already been fired from a shoot after an incident involving a gun and having injured one.

This is a name that stands out a lot in this survey: that of Dave Halls. The assistant director of the film Rust, whose shooting was cut short after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, had been fired from the set of a previous film after an incident involving a weapon there too on fire, report CNN.

Who is Dave Halls?

This assistant director suffers from poor reputation, according to our colleagues from BFMTV. Indeed, the latter has a certain history. In 2019, while working as an assistant director on the film Freedom’s Path, a gun fired unexpectedly, the detonation projecting a member of the film’s sound crew. The victim did not die after the accident.





After that, Dave Halls was fired from production by production and replaced.

A few days ago, his name came up again: he is the one who, on the set of Rust, handed the gun to Alec Baldwin informing him that it was not loaded, that it was “cold”. He did not “know that the gun was loaded with live ammunition,” said an agent from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, as clarified. BFMTV.

The legislation on the field weapons in question

A petition on the change.org site, calling for a ban on live firearms on filming and for better working conditions for the teams, collected more than 15,000 signatures this Sunday, October 24.

“There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century,” says the text of the petition launched by Bandar Albuliwi, a screenwriter and director.