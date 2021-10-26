Alizée mum: her daughter Maggy looks more and more like her!

Autumn is here and the good weather, suitable for walks, too. Alizée and her husband Grégoire Lyonnet took advantage of a warm and sunny Sunday to take a walk with their daughter Maggy (who will celebrate her 2 years in November) and their dogs Jon Snow and Nala. On Instagram, the interpreter of Me, Lolita shared a nice photo of his little family in the middle of nature. An outing that she wanted to immortalize …





The 35-year-old dancer, met in 2013 in the fourth season of Dance with the stars, appears from behind: dressed in a big sweater, he faces the horizon and looks at the sea. His little daughter, a pretty brunette with long hair, who looks a lot like her mother, is behind him. As a reminder, the couple live in Corsica, land of origin of the singer, where he opened a dance school. “Perfect Sunday. Pancake party and Sunday stroll!”, Alizée notes in the caption of her post. “What about you, what did you do on your Sunday?”, asks the 37-year-old artist to his 828,000 subscribers.

In her story, the little protégé of Mylène Farmer shared another cliché. We see his little girl watching the feature film Hook in the living room. “Perfect Sunday. When Maggy finds out about Maggie …”, writes the young mother, referring to one of the characters in the film.