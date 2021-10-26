Alpine: an intriguing photo for a new model?

Alpine announces on its Twitter account a mysterious new model, which however seems to be strangely close to the complete study carried out by a former Renault designer, the Alpine GTA.

A curious publication that that of Alpine on its official Twitter account … There is indeed a darkened image of the front of a model reminiscent of the current A110, but with very distinct elements: the double optics protruding to the ‘before, but also this door which opens in elytron and which one manages to see in the half-light. What does Alpine have in store for us?

NFT and Alpine GTA

Alpine mentioned the term “NFT” in its post, for “Non fungible Token”. They are in fact certificates attached to digital works, unique, allowing a person to “own” any digital creation. And as with the physical art market, NFTs are sometimes sold at prices beyond comprehension, creating a hefty market for some collectors. If we dig a little, we realize that this famous concept is in fact that of Arseny Kostromin. He is in particular at the origin of the concept of the first Dacia Duster, and then imagined this impressive study an Alpine GTA based on the current A110, with a 500hp air-cooled flat six, carbon hull and everything you need to build a racing car. A complete study, from design to mechanics through materials, which however remains a computer rendering, and nothing more.

You can imagine that we are now wondering if Alpine will dare to produce the machine … but there is very little chance. The partners identified in the publication are specialized in the world of virtual, gaming and NFT management in the context of intellectual property. It therefore seems much more likely that this somewhat special A110 will indeed remain virtual, but that it will be entitled to an official NFT from Alpine. Are you ready to buy the first Alpine that doesn’t exist? Unless, of course, the manufacturer gives us a huge surprise.