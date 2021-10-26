Amandine Petit joins Valérie Lemercier at the premiere of “Aline”

Yesterday evening, Monday, October 25, the film “Aline” by Valérie Lemercier was screened in preview at the Grand Rex in Paris. The director was present, accompanied by her team and some celebrities, including the current Miss France.

The film “Aline”, long awaited after many delays due to the pandemic, was finally unveiled during a preview screening held last night at the Grand Rex. The director, co-writer and main actress, Valérie Lemercier, was accompanied by other actors, including Quebecers Sylvain Marcel, Antoine Vézina and Danielle Fichaud. The project also attracted some personalities, including artists Slimane and Karima Charni.

But it was especially Amandine Petit who caused a sensation with her dazzling smile. While the current Miss France illuminated the photocall with the sequins of her jumpsuit, her sparkling eyes seemed to respond to those of Valérie Lemercier, also radiant in the spotlight.

“This is my new family”

The excitement was at the rendezvous and the director expressed her enthusiasm to the “Journal de Montréal” just before the screening: “I was very moved to have Antoine Vézina with us because he had not yet seen the film. film, unlike Sylvain (Marcel) and Danielle (Fichaud) who had seen it at the Cannes Film Festival, ”she underlined. “I can’t wait to give them a hug. These actors are so wonderful. This is my sixth film and I have never seen actors as enthusiastic, as good, as generous as them. This is my new family. ”





The actor Sylvain Marcel added a few minutes before the screening at “Le Canal Nouvelles”: “It’s a magnificent film, it’s a“ feel good movie ”. People will love it, it’s really a great cry of love that Valérie Lemercier made for Celine Dion ”.

Inspired by the life of Celine Dion, “Aline” tells the story of Aline Dieu (played by Valérie Lemercier), born in Quebec at the end of the 1960s, whose voice enchants music producer Guy-Claude. This, as we learn from the synopsis, wants to make the young woman the greatest singer in the world.

The film, which had already been presented last July in the out of competition category of the Cannes Film Festival, will be released on November 10 in France and November 26 in cinemas in Quebec.

The project had even piqued the curiosity of Celine Dion, main inspiration, who had revealed to the “Parisian” in 2019: “I can not wait to see. I hope it will be super beautiful, ”she confided. I can’t wait for feedback from him!

Read also :Valérie Lemercier: “Call me Celine Dion”