Amazon and Sony make 360 ​​Reality Audio accessible to everyone

Amazon simplifies its music streaming offer and launches the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription at € 9.99 per month. The American giant is also teaming up with Sony to extend 360 Reality Audio compatibility to all stereo headphones on the market.

The war of music streaming platforms is in full swing. After the bomb dropped by Apple last June with the increase in audio quality and the democratization of Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, each platform is trying to do well. For the sake of simplifying its offers and to compete with Apple Music , Amazon merges its HD and Ultra HD music subscriptions under the name Amazon Music Unlimited. This subscription thus includes 75 million titles with a quality of up to 24 bits / 192 kHz and some of which are compatible with Dolby Atmos and / or 360 Reality Audio, all for € 9.99 per month.

360 Reality Audio for everyone

In addition to the price alignment with Apple Music, Amazon is strengthening its partnership with Sony by offering 360 Reality Audio to all headsets and headphones on the market, because until now 360 Reality Audio songs on Amazon Music were only playable. on a handful of devices. Although 360 Reality Audio becomes compatible with all stereo headphones on the market, sound field optimization (horn scan) remains reserved for Sony devices.





Remember that like Dolby Atmos, 360 Reality Audio is a 3D audio format that “binauralizes” a stereo signal to create room effects and place different sound elements all around the head in order to significantly improve the sound. immersion. The Amazon Music Unlimited catalog includes around 7,000 songs mixed in 360 Reality Audio and includes artists such as Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, P! NK and Pink Floyd. Sony also took advantage of its press release to announce the native integration of 360 Reality Audio in Android 12 thanks to the support of the MPEG-H 3D format.

3D audio, the new hobbyhorse of streaming platforms

Amazon Music is not the only platform to offer 3D audio & nbsp: Deezer and Tidal also offer 360 Reality Audio titles, respectively at € 14.99 and € 19.99 / month, while Apple Music took the Dolby Atmos bet (€ 9.99 / month). Only Spotify, the current market leader, still seems cautious about integrating 3D audio into its catalog even if rumors speak of an increase in quality and probably of the integration of 3D audio from here. the end of the year.

To enjoy 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music, Amazon offers a trial offer with 3 months free then € 9.99 per month, valid until January 10, 2022. It is also possible to obtain up to 4 months free for the purchase of a Sony audio product.