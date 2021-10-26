Amazon doesn’t wait for Black Friday and sells off its Kindle e-reader for less than € 50

The Classic Kindle is Amazon’s entry-level e-reader. It usually sells for 79.99 euros excluding promotion, but right now the price drops to just 49.99 euros as Black Friday is a month away. Is Jeff Bezos getting impatient?

Amazon has a long history of offering a wide range of very successful e-readers. These Kindle are a good alternative to indulge in daily reading, because they are less imposing than a library filled with thousands of books, where everything fits in a product of less than 200 grams. Rather accessible basic, the Amazon Kindle becomes even cheaper thanks to an unprecedented reduction of 30 euros.

What is a Kindle?

An e-reader with a 6-inch screen without glare

With frontal lighting for reading in the dark

One charge for weeks of reading

Usually priced at $ 79.99, the Kindle e-reader (with ads) is available on sale for just $ 49.99 on Amazon. This is currently the lowest price offered by the e-commerce giant.

You also have the water resistant model which is on promotion. The Kindle Paperwhite (2018 version) goes from 129.99 euros to 84.99 euros on Amazon.

If the offer mentioned in this article is subsequently no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers for the Amazon Kindle. The table updates automatically.





An e-reader that goes straight to the point

Renewed in 2019, the “classic” Amazon Kindle represents the brand’s entry level and offers the essentials of an electronic e-reader. It is very simple, has a 6-inch diagonal screen with a rather limited resolution of 167 pixels per inch. Thanks to its format, it is easily transportable to accompany you during your journeys, in transport for example. And the little extra, on this 2019 model, is that the latter has the particularity of offering a screen without reflection with a front lighting with 4 LEDs, to be able to read day and night. Unfortunately, the brightness is not adjustable, but it does not strain your eyes during your readings.

This small e-reader comes with 8 GB of storage, to store a large quantity of e-books. You can download them over Wi-Fi from the Kindle catalog, with millions of references, without going through your computer. As for your reading, you will also have the option to adjust the text size and use multiple types of fonts for better convenience, or even search for definitions. And then the advantage is that you will not be disturbed in your reading, by the slightest notification whether it is e-mails or messages.

Weeks of reading guaranteed

But one of its greatest strengths is its autonomy. With your Kindle, you can last for weeks of use before you run out of battery. Amazon advertises up to four weeks of battery life, if you stick to 30 minutes of reading per day with the wireless connection turned off and the brightness set to 13. So it will depend on your personal use. With such a capacity, you will almost forget to recharge it. Allow at least four good hours to recharge it.

To find out more, do not hesitate to read the technical sheet of the Amazon e-reader.

Which electronic e-reader to choose?

If you want to discover other references and compare the Amazon Kindle e-reader, we invite you to read our guide on which electronic e-reader to choose in 2021? Kindle, Kobo or another brand?