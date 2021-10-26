Amazon is offering this 500 GB NVMe SSD for half the price

If you’re looking for a fast, high-performance external storage solution that goes with you wherever you travel, this great deal should be of interest to you. Today, Amazon is offering the SanDisk Extreme 500 GB NVMe SSD for 78.99 euros instead of the usual 158.99 euros.

The SanDisk Extreme 500 GB External NVMe SSD is ideal for those who want a storage medium that is convenient to carry, but also powerful, as it provides a read speed of up to 1050 MB / s Its price becomes more than interesting since it currently benefits from a reduction of 80 euros.

SanDisk’s NVMe SSD offers …

A compact and robust design

USB-C compatibility

Read speeds of up to 1,050MB / s

And water resistance (IP55) and robust against shocks

Instead of a strikethrough price of 158.99 euros, the SanDisk Extreme 500GB NVMe SSD is currently on sale at 78.99 euros on Amazon, for an immediate 50% discount.

An SSD that lives up to its name …

The term “Extreme” was not chosen by chance, because this SSD enough to resist the vagaries of life. He is resistant against drops of up to two meters and has resistance to water, as well as dust, thanks to its IP55 certification. In addition, the SSD has a sturdy silicone shell, which provides additional protection to the outer part of the drive.

It is therefore very durable, and should stay by your side for years to come. Obviously one of the other important criteria in choosing your SSD is its portability. Pfor some people this is an important criterion, which is why SanDisk offers a compact size and light with no more than 50 grams on the scale. The accessory can therefore follow you everywhere, it is easily transportable. Moreover, on the case, it is possible to add a carabiner, practical to attach it safely to the buckle of your belt or your backpack – which will be particularly suitable for adventurers.





Compact but powerful

However, its small size does not imply small performance. This NVMe SSD offers read and write speeds, up to respectively 1050MB / s read and 1000MB / s write – that’s 10 times faster than a typical external hard drive. It will therefore be perfect for people who store videos, or who use them to play, or record videos live from a camera for example. To top it off, it has a nice amount of data, namely 500 GB of storage.

The manufacturer SanDisk also integrates into its SSD 256-bit AES hardware encryption, which will prompt you to enter an optional password, to preserve the confidentiality of your files. Finally, on the connectivity side, it is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector and includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A adapter, which means that it will work with all computers. Note, the external drive is compatible with Windows and Mac and guaranteed for 5 years.

