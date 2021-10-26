Amazon signs data storage contract with UK Secret Service

The internet giant Amazon, through its cloud computing subsidiary (“cloudAWS has signed a confidential data storage contract with the British secret service, the Financial Times wrote on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Read alsoAmazon: employees say they have taken the first step to create a union

The contract is intended in particular to boost data analysis and artificial intelligence for espionage by the British electronic intelligence service GCHQ and the secret service agencies MI5 and MI6 or other departments of the Ministry of Defense during joint operations, adds the financial daily.





A ten-year billion contract

The contract is estimated to be between £ 500m and £ 1bn over the next decade, according to FT sources, who say the data is believed to be held in the UK, and Amazon will not be there. access.

This information could, however, revive the debate on the sovereignty of the United Kingdom over its strategic industries, while the government is said to be considering excluding the Chinese CGN from the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project, after having excluded the equipment manufacturer. Huawei telecoms from the country’s 5G network.

Read alsoAbandonment of an Amazon logistics center project near Nantes

Amazon and GCHQ did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests for information and the Defense Ministry did not comment.