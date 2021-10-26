An exemplary Renato Sanches against Brest

Entered on time against Brest to try to reverse the trend in favor of the Mastiffs, Renato Sanches made a good entry that was not rewarded with a goal. His attitude after the end of the match is also noteworthy.

From his first balloons hit on Saturday night, Renato Sanches quickly set the record straight. After lackluster matches in Clermont and against Sevilla, his thirty minutes of play were enough to remind that he was indeed capable of changing the course of a meeting. More or less, his pass for Weah and the many opportunities he brings could have allowed LOSC to win against the Bretons. After a more than satisfactory entry, the Portuguese also distinguished himself after the end of the match, bringing his teammates with him to thank the supporters, before moving to the mixed zone in front of the media. Proof, if there was one, of the investment shown by the former Benfica, despite the rumors that sent him to the four corners of Europe this summer.



