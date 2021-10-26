An impossible victory, Jérôme Rothen accuses Payet

Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain neutralized each other this Sunday evening during the Classic. What to give some regrets to the men of Jorge Sampaoli.

OM will not have been able to break the Parisian lock this Sunday evening during the Classic of the Ligue 1. However, the Phocéens will have had the chance to evolve in numerical superiority during a good part of the second period. The performance of some managerial players from Marseille did not convince observers and football fans. This is particularly the case of Dimitri Payet. For Jérôme Rothen, it was too difficult to see OM win without a very great Dimitri Payet, which will not have been the case.





Jérôme Rothen disappointed with Payet’s performance

On the antenna ofRMC, the consultant gave his opinion on the Phocaeans after this Classic against PSG. “OM could not have hoped for better in the match. The team have been too dependent on Payet since the start of the season and he wasn’t very good last night. Some will say that they did not put the usual madness, except that there, they were not going to throw themselves into the mouth of the wolf, knowing that in front there are individualities that can make the difference. . There was a device put in place by Sampaoli which was respected. There was a plan against Paris Saint-Germain. We saw it very well and they conceded few chances. But we can still be disappointed. Payet was not good ”, said Jérôme Rothen, who thinks that OM could not therefore win the match without their master to play. On the next day of Ligue 1, the Phocéens will go to the lawn of Clermont. But before that they will have to play their late match against Christophe Galtier’s OGC Nice.