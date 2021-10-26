Angers: price fixed for Cho!

Revelation of this beginning of exercise on the side of Angers, striker Mohamed-Ali Cho (17 years old, 11 games and 2 goals in L1 this season) impresses because of his precocity and his potential. Under contract until June 2023, the international French Espoirs could not go on forever in Anjou. According to L’Equipe, the president of the SCO, Sad Chabane, is indeed counting, in private, on a sale of his nugget for 40 million euros next summer!





Salzburg and Leicester had already looked at the Stains native in the previous transfer window, but higher caliber clubs could follow in the coming months if the Angevin continues at this pace. Emissaries from German and English clubs were present on October 15 at the Parc des Princes to supervise it during the match against Paris Saint-Germain (1-2).

Despite these many interests and the talent of the player, it will be difficult for the SCO to complete a departure for 40 M € (Cho is for example valued at 10 M € by the Transfermarkt site) but this amount constitutes a starting point in the negotiations. which allows to announce the color.

Read 5.434 times – by Romain Lantheaume on 10/26/2021 at 11:23 am



