Anya Taylor-Joy becomes the new Dior ambassador for beauty and fashion

One year after the worldwide success of the mini-series The Lady’s Game, who made her the most essential actress of the moment, Anya Taylor-Joy was named this week Dior’s world ambassador for fashion and beauty, the company announced on Instagram.

The actress, who will be showing this Wednesday, October 27 from Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright’s new film, will feature outfits imagined by designer Maria Grazia Chirui on its next red carpets. She will also sport makeup designed by Peter Philips.





Anya Taylor-Joy is full of projects. The actress is about to reunite with Robert Eggers, the director of The Witch, the film that revealed him in 2015. After having shot the vikings film with him The Northman, the actress is preparing with the filmmaker a new version of Nosferatu, reinterpretation of the myth of Dracula shot in 1922 by the German director FW Murnau.

Anya Taylor-Joy is also due to shoot next year a spin-off of Mad Max Fury Road, where she will play the character of Furiosa, popularized by Charlize Theron. We will find her while waiting for October 27 in Last Night in Soho, psychological thriller where she plays a singer of the sixties tormenting a young woman passionate about fashion and design.