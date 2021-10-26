Apex Legends Season 11: Storm Zone map revealed, PVE expected

Expected on November 02, the next update of Apex Legends integrates as usual a new legend as well as a new battle pass. But it is also a new map that will be incorporated into the game for season 11.

Summary Storm zone, danger zone

Season 11 Escape: what’s new

After Kings Canyon, Edge of the World and Olympus, it is the Storm Zone map that has arrived in Apex Legends. Electronic Arts presented it yesterday on its website and via a video posted on the game’s official Youtube channel.

Storm zone, danger zone

On the official website, it’s Rodney Reece (lead designer of Apex Legends) who takes the microphone to take a guided tour of the island. It begins by indicating that Storm zone is Apex’s largest map (15% greater than Edge of the world). At first glance, it is an island paradise known to host the Apex Games. But she introduces three types of local animals that will fight body and soul to defend their land. However, they do offer loot options (props, ammo, or EVO point) to squads that manage to defeat their nests.

In addition, the propulsion balloons from the previous zones have disappeared and have given way to gravitational cannons.. These propel players in a predetermined direction, but give them full control of their character such as their abilities and weapons.





Season 11 Escape: what’s new

In addition to this new map, the eleventh season of Apex Legends is titled Escape and incorporates other new features. The new legend is called Ash. She was human before she died on a perilous mission, but her brain was placed in a mock chassis. His tactical ability Arc trap injures enemies who get too close to the trap, while his passive ability Conviction allows it to display recent kill crates while marking surviving enemies. Finally, his ultimate ability Phasic rupture opens a portal to a targeted area.

As usual, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have planned a new season pass for this eleventh season, alongside the CAR submachine gun. All these new features will be integrated into the game during the next major update of the title, expected on November 02. Apex Legends is playable on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.