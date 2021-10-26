Apple One: the Premier formula with 2 TB of iCloud storage on November 3 in France

Apple will add an additional level to its unified Apple One subscription offer: the Premier plan will be available on November 3 in 17 additional countries, including France and Switzerland, but also Germany, Italy, Portugal and France. ‘Spain. The date is not chosen at random, since Fitness + will also launch in these new countries.
Currently, Apple One comes in two plans: € 14.95 (Individual) and € 19.95 per month (Family), each including Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage, 50 and 200 GB respectively. The Premier subscription adds Apple Fitness + and especially 2 TB of iCloud storage, which can be added to the storage you already have: if you are subscribed to the 2 TB iCloud Family plan, that will make 4 TB in the cloud ! But it is possible to unsubscribe from the iCloud plan to take advantage of Apple One storage only (the support sheet is a useful read).
Apple One Premier is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia, with the bonus of access to Apple News +. Despite the absence of the digital newsstand in the offering, Apple One Premier will be billed € 28.95 per month (US $ 29.95). Note that the first month of subscription is free.
Edit – Addition of the Premier subscription price.