Apple One: the Premier formula with 2 TB of iCloud storage on November 3 in France

Apple will add an additional level to its unified Apple One subscription offer: the Premier plan will be available on November 3 in 17 additional countries, including France and Switzerland, but also Germany, Italy, Portugal and France. ‘Spain. The date is not chosen at random, since Fitness + will also launch in these new countries.

Currently, Apple One comes in two plans: € 14.95 (Individual) and € 19.95 per month (Family), each including Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage, 50 and 200 GB respectively. The Premier subscription adds Apple Fitness + and especially 2 TB of iCloud storage, which can be added to the storage you already have: if you are subscribed to the 2 TB iCloud Family plan, that will make 4 TB in the cloud ! But it is possible to unsubscribe from the iCloud plan to take advantage of Apple One storage only (the support sheet is a useful read).





The three Apple One formulas in Canada (Premier has been renamed Premium).

Apple One Premier is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia, with the bonus of access to Apple News +. Despite the absence of the digital newsstand in the offering, Apple One Premier will be billed € 28.95 per month (US $ 29.95). Note that the first month of subscription is free.

Edit – Addition of the Premier subscription price.